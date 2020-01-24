PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan twins with little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan as they step out in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped with her little munchkin while going out and about in the city. Check out the photos right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan grab all the eyeballs every single time they step out of the house. Right from Bebo's stunning outfits to Taimur's adorableness, we cannot seem to get enough of either, ever. And well, after a brief period of time, the mother-son duo was snapped in the city as they headed out while going and about and they have our attention yet again.

Kareena and Taimur were twinning in blue today and how. Carrying Taimur in her arms, Kareena also posed for some photos, and in that glimpse, we are totally gushing over both of them. Once again, Bebo has proven why she is known as the beauty diva of B-town while Timtim's expression and those long hair have us going aww all over again. Both of them paired light-blue t-shirts with denims.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photos right here:

On the work front, Kareena has been currently shooting for film with , Laal Singh Chaddha and the looks from the same have been in the news time and again. Apart from that, we will also see Kareena in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and she is also gearing up for 's multi-starrer, Takht.

