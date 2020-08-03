  • facebook
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt & other Kapoor family members celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The Kapoor family gathered together to celebrate the day. The shutterbugs clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria alongside Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
The Bollywood industry's most loved Kapoor family was seen celebrating the festive of Raksha Bandhan. The Kapoor family gathered together to celebrate the day. The shutterbugs clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria alongside Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani in the city. The Bollywood actress Kareeen Kapoor Khan was seen in a traditional avatar and the fans are totally loving her ethnic look. Saif Ali Khan looked very dapper in his traditional look.   

The actor was seen donning a blue coloured kurta. The little one, Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted along with parents Kareeen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The little munchkin was also spotted in ethnic outfit. Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was clicked alongside Aadar Jain. The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was also clicked by the shutterbugs as he got together with his family to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Check out the photos

The actor was seen in a casual avatar. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a t-shirt and jeans. Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the Kapoor family celebrations. The Kapoor family came together after a long time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

(ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Ranbir Kapoor embraces sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they celebrate Rakhi; See PHOTO)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

