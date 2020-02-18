PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor is winning hearts with her casual look and we are in awe

The Veere Di Wedding actress was seen donning a light colored top with denims and hair tied back neatly. We must say, the actress and mother of one never fails to impress her fans with her enigma.

The sultry siren from the Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city in a simple yet elegant look. The Veere Di Wedding actress was seen donning a light colored top with denims and hair tied back neatly. We must say, the actress and mother of one never fails to impress her fans and followers with her enigma. The actress is known for her powerful performances and is also known to be a style icon. The stunning diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the diva she is in her casual attire.

The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to watch her performance in the upcoming Bollywood drama, titled, Angrezi Medium. The film is helmed by ace director Homi Adajania. The first look of the film is widely appreciated by the audiences and the fans are very excited about the film as it brings together Kareena and Irrfan in the same film. The actress will also feature in 's film called Takht. The film will is a multi starrer and will be made on a grand scale. The actress last featured alongside Khiladi of Bollywood, in Good Newwz. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The fans loved the film and it did exceedingly well at the box office. The actress, who featured in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be collaborating with Karan Johar after a long gap of 20 years.

The fans and film audience are particularly excited about the film, Takht as it brings together the dynamic duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. The dazzling diva, who leaves her fans enchanted with every single appearance of hers, was the show stopper for a designer at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

