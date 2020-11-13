PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor accompanies Randhir Kapoor & Babita as they arrive at Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence

It seems like pre-Diwali celebrations have already begun at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's place. Karisma along with her parents has arrived there for the same.

Diwali, the festival of lights is here and the preparations for the same have already begun. Even the COVID-19 crisis has not been able to dampen the festive spirit among the people as they gear up for the festivities in the coming days. Just like others, the Bollywood film industry is also all set to celebrate Diwali while following the current rules and regulations amidst the pandemic situation. And the best part is that the pre-Diwali celebrations have already begun!

As we speak of this, the paparazzi have recently clicked Karisma Kapoor and her kids along with Randhir Kapoor and Babita as they arrived at Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s residence. After having seen the outdoor decorations of the place, one can clearly figure out that it’s a pre-Diwali bash. Karisma Kapoor opts for a casual black cardigan and jeans as she waves at the paps while on her way inside. Randhir Kapoor is wearing a red shirt and black trousers as seen in the pictures.

All of them happily wave at and pose for the paps before entering the house. Well, celebrations are already going on at Bebo and Saif’s place as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood yet again. The doting parents of Taimur Ali Khan announced the good news a few weeks back much to the excitement of the fans. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha sometime back.

