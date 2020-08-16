  1. Home
PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira & Amrita Arora arrive for Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and friend Amrita Arora arrived together to join the birthday celebration. Amrita Arora looked stunning in a white coloured shirt and black pants.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday today. The fans and followers of the actor are wishing him on his special day. Actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and friend Amrita Arora arrived together to join the celebration. Amrita Arora looked stunning in a white coloured shirt and black pants. The gorgeous actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a black outfit. Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira looked stunning in her outfit.

The fans and followers of the stunner Karisma Kapoor are always delighted to see her. Karisma Kapoor sure knows how to make heads turn with her fashionable outfits. The actress definitely knows how to make a fashion statement with her chic outfits. The fans are always eager to know what the actress is up to, with respect to her work. Today, as Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday, Karisma Kapoor came along with daughter Samaira to join the actor in his birthday celebrations. The stunning couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

This news came as a pleasant surprise for the fans and followers of the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The fans of the diva, took to their social media accounts to congratulate the couple on the happy news. Many celebrities from Bollywood also wished Saif and Kareena on the happy news on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

