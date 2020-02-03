PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & family arrive at Armaan Jain's wedding

Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and family make a stylish appearance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Check out the pictures.

Social media and other platforms are abuzz with news of childhood sweethearts Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra who are all set to tie the knot. And now we have the exclusive pictures of the who’s who of Bollywood who have come to enjoy the wedding shenanigans and bless the lovely couple. Attending the grand wedding are the likes of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor also arrived at the event with her daughter.

Anil Kapoor looked suave and dapper in an all – black suit teamed up with a matching tie and shoes. The Pagalpanti actor flashed his beaming smile as usual as he got snapped by the paparazzi. Sanjay Kapoor who was last seen in the movie Mission Mangal, also looked charming as he suited up in black. Budding talent Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty as a daisy in a floral lehenga and flaunted a red lipstick which made her look ravishing.

Check out the pictures below:

Maheep Kapoor, on the other hand, looked stunning as she wore an ivory golden lehenga. The very beautiful Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera also caught everyone’s attention as they attended the wedding. Karisma wore a pink coloured silk saree which she teamed up with matching jewellery. Samiera, on the other hand, wore an embellished pink coloured lehenga. The mother – daughter duo looked amazing as they twinned in the matching attires and posed for the paparazzi.

Stay hooked with us to get more updates about celebs attending the grand wedding!

