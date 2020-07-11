PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor & mom Babita get clicked by paps as they step out of Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence

Karisma Kapoor and her mom Babita recently paid a visit to the former's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. Check out their pictures.

When we talk about the coolest sister duos in B-town, among the first names that strike our mind are Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma. The two of them share a great bond and are often seen spending quality time with each other. In fact, Karisma is very fond of the little munchkin Taimur and often shares pictures of the latter on social media. The Kapoor sisters are making sure that they have each other’s backs even during the lockdown.

While we speak of this, Karisma Kapoor has been snapped by the shutterbugs while coming out of Kareena’s residence a few hours back. The actress is accompanied by her mother Babita as can be seen in the pictures. The latter is seen wearing a loose black t-shirt and matching pants as she steps into the car. Karisma, on the other hand, is seen clad in a black and white striped t-shirt and matching pants. The mother-daughter duo including their driver had their masks on.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor, although the actress has been away from the silver screen for a long time, her fan following hasn’t faded a bit. She also keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life from time to time on social media. Karisma also surprised everyone by making her comeback with a web series this year. Needless to say, she proved her acting prowess once again through the same.

