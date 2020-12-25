PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor & Rajiv Kapoor make stylish appearance at the annual family Xmas lunch

As the Kapoor’s organised an annual family lunch, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain etc were seen marking an attendance.

It is Christmas today and the social media is abuzz with greetings on the holy occasion. In fact, several celebrities also took to social media to extend wishes on the festival while giving a glimpse of their respective Christmas celebrations. Interestingly, it is that time of the year when the Kapoor clan comes together for a family lunch - a ritual which the Kapoors have been following for years now. This Christmas was no different either and the Kapoors were seen reuniting for their annual family lunch.

Amid this, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor were also seen making their way for the Christmas lunch. In the pics, Lolo wore a stylish outfit featuring a black top and with a blue checkered skit which was paired with a black blazer. Karisma was accompanied by her kids – daughter Samaira and son Kian Raj. On the other hand, Randhir and Rajiv were seen twinning in the hues of red as they arrived together for the lunch. Randhir wore a maroon and white t-shirt, white trousers paired with a maroon jacket while Rajiv wore a red sweatshirt with brown trousers. The Kapoor brothers were also seen wearing Christmas caps. Interestingly, Randhir’s sister Rima Jain, her husband Manoj Jain and their son Armaan Jain and daughter in law Anissa Malhotra Jain were also spotted at the family lunch.

Take a look at pics from Kapoor’s family lunch:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur were also seen attending the family lunch. This isn’t all. Aadar Jain and had also arrived with their respective leading ladies Tara Sutaria and respectively.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

