PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor shells out major boss lady vibes as she matches high heels with an all black outfit

Karisma Kapoor matches high heels with an all black outfit and shells out major boss lady goals.

Karisma Kapoor's style game seems to be on point every time we see her. The former actress is a major fashion inspiration not only for B-Town but also otherwise. Being away from the celluloid doesn't stop her from being the diva that she is. Karisma has been away from the silver screen for 7 years now but hasn't bid farewell to her glam. The gorgeous actress is also an avid social media user. Karisma loves posting pictures of herself on Instagram and sets her fans emptying their stash of heart emojis every single time.

Recently, Karisma attended an event in the city and she shelled out major boss lady vibes in her all-black ensemble. Karisma matched a black blazer with high heels. She wore a polka dot top underneath her black coat. She clubbed it up with formal pants and carried a black bag. Karisma opted for a pair of black frames and Stilettos, oozing style. She styled her hair straight and left it loose over the shoulders. Karisma wore red lipstick and pearl earrings and her look is definitely making the ladies jot down notes for some style tips. Check it out:

Karisma is still a renowned name in the industry. Being a part of hit films like Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Andaz Apna Apna and more, Karisma has been an acclaimed actress in the 90s and 2000s. The beautiful actress is not only known for her incredible acting but also for her breathtaking looks.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor snapped at Taimur's party spot ahead of his 3rd birthday; See Pics

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More