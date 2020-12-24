  1. Home
PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu & others arrive at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas party

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have organized a Christmas party at their place. Check out the pictures of those celebs who have graced the same.
Mumbai
With just a few hours left for Christmas, celebrations have begun in full swing across the country. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the film industry have also made arrangements for the celebration. Meanwhile, a few of them have also turned hosts and organized parties at their respective residences that will be graced by close friends and loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan have also organized a party at their residence like the previous years.

Among the first people to arrive at Bebo and Saif’s place are Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. The actress looks stunning in a red bodycon outfit. Kunal, on the other hand, looks suave in a simple white t-shirt teamed up with black jeans and red shoes. Meanwhile, Bebo and Karisma’s close friend Natasha Poonawala was also spotted arriving at the place. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, was accompanied by her daughter as both of them posed for the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures below:

Bebo and Saif are known to organize a grand Christmas party every year and they followed the same routine in 2020. However, very few people were spotted arriving at the same owing to the COVID-19 crisis and the precautionary measures related to it. Well, apart from Christmas 2020, the couple has another reason to celebrate. That is because they will be welcoming their second child soon. They announced Kareena’s pregnancy a few weeks ago thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.  

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her ‘forever favourite’ Anil Kapoor on his birthday: May we always give our best

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

is Soha expecting?