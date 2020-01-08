PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan ditches car and takes an auto ride as he visits Aaj Kal director Dinesh Vijan's office

Kartik Aaryan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he went to visit Aaj Kal director Dinesj Vijan in the latter's office. Check out his latest pictures.

The handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is currently considered to be one of the most popular and sought after actors of the Bollywood film industry. The Luka Chuppi actor is among the latest heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry and there is no second doubt about it. Kartik made his debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in the year 2011 and has been able to carve a niche for himself in the film industry within a short span of time.

Popularly known as the king of monologues, Kartik often gets snapped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs while he was on his way to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s office. Well, the best part here is that Kartik ditched his luxurious car and instead opted for taking a ride in an auto in order to reach the Aaj Kal director’s office.

Check out the latest pictures of Kartik Aaryan below:

(ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan blushes as Kareena Kapoor Khan announces he ‘likes’ Sara Ali Khan)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama opted for an uber cool look consisting of a blue and white striped sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects coming up this year. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which happens to be a remake of the starrer of the same name. He is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co – star Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More