PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan dons a 'feminism is for everyone' tee as he gets snapped in the city.

Kartik Aaryan may have missed out on Dostana 2, but the actor is keeping busy with several other projects. One of them is Ekta Kapoor's Freddy which he started just last week. The dark romantic thriller has been keeping the actor busy and he was snapped in the city's suburbs on Monday. Kartik Aaryan was seen zipping in and out of a meeting but made sure to stop and greet the paparazzi.

The Luka Chupi actor who usually gives importance to comfort when it comes to his style, did exactly that when he was snapped. Kartin was seen donning a slogan tee which he rarely sports. The simple white tee carried an important message as it read, "Feminism is for everyone."

He paired the T-shirt with plain denims, white sneakers and a black baseball cap. The actor also donned a black mask and made sure to stay safe.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest photos below:

It was a working Sunday for the actor as he was snapped over the weekend in South Mumbai shooting. Recently, he also dropped a first photo from the sets of his next film Freddy. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy @ektarkapoor @jayshewakramani @ghoshshashanka."

The film will reportedly see Alaya F play the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, there has been no formal confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan says Freddy 'finally comes to life' as he drops FIRST photo from the romantic thriller's sets