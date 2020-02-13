PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan drives Sara Ali Khan to Love Aaj Kal screening straight from the airport

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have finally completed the promotions for the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and well, they are all smiles as they head to the screening tonight. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the most talked about duo for a long time now and well, it looks like the judgment day is here after all, and it is just a matter of time until we will get to see the effect of their on-screen romance in Love Aaj Kal work its way out on the fans. Both Sara and Kartik have been keeping busy with the film's promotions and as they returned to Mumbai from the capital, they headed straight to the screening tonight.

Sara and Kartik reached the airport in the evening today and well, Kartik being the gentleman that he is, drove Sara to the promotions together and here they are. The two posed for photos for the paps and also clicked some with the fans around them. Sara looked ultra pretty as she decided to wear a white salwar-suit and kept up with the ethnic look while Kartik kept it casual as usual and together, they have fans gushing over them just like always.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Love Aaj Kal: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama this Valentine’s Day)

Meanwhile, both Sara and Kartik have a lot of work ahead of them and fans are looking forward to seeing more of them. While Sara has Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re with and Dhanush, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More