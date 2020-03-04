PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan gets discharged from hospital post his surgery in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, who underwent a surgery lately, has been discharged from the hospital now.

Kartik Aaryan, who had made his debut with 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been on a roll these days. The young star has given several successful movies so far and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. And while Kartik is busy shooting for his projects these days, he has recently been spotted with a bandage on his hand. It was reported that the actor, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was shooting for the Jaipur schedule of the movie despite being in immense pain.

However, it was later revealed that it was a ligament tear and had to be operated. In fact, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that Kartik was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital last night for the surgery. And while the surgery was done this morning, the Love Aaj Kal star was discharged from the hospital some time ago. The actor was papped outside the hospital and was accompanied by his other as he made his way to his car. In the pictures, Kartik was seen wearing a white t-shirt with denims and had a grey bandage tied on his hand.

Take a look a Kartik Aaryan’s pics after he got discharged from the hospital:

Talking about the work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Besides, he also has the much talked about Dostana 2 in his kitty which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More