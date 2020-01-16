PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by fans as he visits Shani temple with family

Kartik Aaryan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he visited a Shani temple with his family members in the city. The actor was, however, mobbed by a few fans.

Bollywood’s latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan always manages to remain in the news and well, for all the good reasons. The actor has gained immense popularity owing to his stellar performances in all his movies. The 29 – year old actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks. Kartik has acted in some amazing movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan is an all – time favourite of the paparazzi and often gets snapped by them at various events and occasions. The Aaj Kal actor has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as he visited a Shani temple in the city with his family members. However, Kartik got mobbed by his fans as he stepped out of an auto. The Dostana 2 actor was, however, sporty enough to handle the same and flashed his smile too while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Check out the latest pictures of Kartik Aaryan below:

The actor was seen wearing a white t - shirt teamed up with a matching shirt and denims. On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which happens to be a remake of the starrer of the same name. He will collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Dostana 2 which has been helmed by .

