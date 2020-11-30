PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan keeps it casual as he steps out; Janhvi Kapoor waves to a fan as she exits Pilates class

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped as she was leaving her Pilates class post workout today. The star waved to her fan calling out from the neighbouring building. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was snapped in the city as he headed out.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are among the popular youth icons who often make heads turn with their style statement. Amid the pandemic, both the stars kept staying at home with their families and often, gave fans a glimpse of their shenanigans with them at home. Now, as lockdown has been lifted and restrictions eased off, Dostana 2 co-stars Kartik and Janhvi have been spotted a couple of times in the city. And speaking of this, both of them were seen today as they headed out.

While Kartik was snapped in the evening as he stepped out of his house, Janhvi was caught in the frame in the afternoon post her workout session. In the photos, Kartik is seen clad in a white tee with dark-coloured pants and sneakers. The Dostana 2 star is seen sporting a black mask as he stepped out with precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Keeping his distance from the paparazzi, Kartik obliged them with photos.

On the other hand, Janhvi was seen heading home in her car post her workout session at Pilates Studio. In the photos, Janhvi is seen keeping it sporty in a blue-green sweatshirt and black and white track pants. With it, she is seen sporting flats and a black mask. As she sat in her car, her fans from the nearby building called out her name and she waved at them before leaving for home.

Take a look at Kartik and Janhvi's photos:

Often, the Dostana 2 duo indulge in harmless and hilarious banter on social media. Their comments on each other's posts tend to go viral among their fans on social media. On the work front, Janhvi and Kartik will be seen along with Lakshya in Dostana 2. It is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Kartik also recently announced a new action flick, Dhamaka on the occasion of his birthday with a poster.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

