PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool and casual as he exits a dance studio

Today, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped outside a dancing studio in the city.

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the hour because his last release- Pati Patni Aur Woh has performed well at the box office and fans have showered immense love on the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday released on December 6, 2019 and despite facing stiff competition from Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, the film did well, and as we speak, the film has minted 64 crores and as per reports, the film is expected to cross 75 crores at the weekend.

Now, post the film’s release, Kartik Aaryan had jetted off to Pune to promote the film, and Kartik was seen dancing amidst a sea of fans. That said today, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor was seen stepping out of a dance class and in the photos, Kartik looked dapper as always as he was seen wearing blue jeans paired with a sweatshirt and we totally love Kartik without his moustaches.

On the work front, post the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik got busy with the shooting of Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and a few days back the cast of Dostana wrapped up the film’s Punjab schedule. Also, Kartik will soon head to London to shoot a schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyan opposite Kiara Advani

Credits :Viral Bhayani

