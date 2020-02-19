PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani make heads turn as they arrive for a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 get together

Kiara Advani who also featured in Lust Stories will be playing the female lead in the sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will see Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan playing the lead part.

The Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who will feature in the upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani looked resplendent in a pink coloured top and beige pants. The stunning actress Kiara Advani will be featuring in a Netflix Original, called Guilty. The first poster was recently unveiled and it sees Kiara Advani in a totally different avatar. The actress is sporting different shades of hair colour and a septum piercing. The fans and followers of the beautiful actress could not stop gushing about the stunner's new avatar.

The first look of Guilty has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity and fans can't wait to it. Kiara Advani will also star in starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The Bollywood actress Kiara Advani also featured in a south flick called Bharat Ane Nenu opposite south superstar Mahesh Babu. Kiara Advani has featured in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Good Newwz. The sultry siren has many interesting projects coming up in the future. Kiara recently was spotted at a friend's wedding in a blush pink traditional outfit and her fans could not stop gushing about her dazzling look. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 get together was also attended by , who is a part of the film's star cast.

Check out the pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani who also featured in Lust Stories will be playing the female lead in the sequel to 's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will see Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan playing the lead part. The first look of the film was unveiled some time back, and the fans and followers of the actor have been praising him for his quirky avatar.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as suits up in an all black look for Femina Beauty Awards 2020)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More