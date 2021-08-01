PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan kickstarts filming for romantic thriller Freddy, snapped leaving for shoot.

A day after announcing that he will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani for a dark romantic thriller titled Freddy, Kartik Aaryan was snapped on Sunday morning leaving for his shoot. The actor was snapped by paparazzi at Mumbai's Versova Jetty where the actor arrived on his bike. With this, the actor is officially kickstarting the shoot of Freddy.

The actor arrived on his bike wearing denims, a simple black tee and paired that with a printed yellow shirt. However, Kartik Aaryan did not remove his mask and even kept his look under wraps. While it's not clear whether Kartik is sporting a new look in the film, he did cover his head with a black beanie and sported sunglasses.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will be a dark romantic thriller - a first for Kartik Aaryan. Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The horror comedy's shoot was suspended due to the Covid-19 situation. His other projects include Dhamaka, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled musical love story in the pipeline.

