PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & others arrive at the screening of Good Newwz

The screening of the much - awaited movie Good Newwz has been held recently which is attended by numerous celebs from the film fraternity. Check out the pictures.

This year is ending on a good note with the release of another amazing movie, Good Newwz. It has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The trailer of this comedy drama has also been dropped by the makers a few days back which has further piqued the interest of the audiences for its release on the silver screen. The star cast of Good Newwz has left no stone unturned in its promotions.

Recently, the special screening of the movie has been held prior to its release into the theatres which has been attended by numerous celebs from the film fraternity. Attending the screening are the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudry and Neha Dhupia just to name a few. Diljit Dosanjh who is one of the lead actors of the movie as well as producer also attended the screening. Among others who arrived include Meezaan Jaffrey, Varun Sharma, Chunky Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Nushrat Bharucha and Sanjay Kapoor.

Good Newwz stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It has been co – produced by Karan Johar and is directed by debutant Raj Mehta. Based on the concept of in vitro fertilization, the movie also stars Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Yukta Mookhey and Auritra Ghosh in pivotal roles. The much – awaited movie is scheduled to be released on December 27, 2019.

