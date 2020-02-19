PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as suits up in an all black look for Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Kartik Aaryan graced the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards 2020 last night, check out the photos right here.

Kartik Aaryan is currently the heartthrob of the nation and with all the work he has done so far and the films he has in hit kitty, the actor is all over the news. The actor's latest outing Love Aaj Kal has received a rather lukewarm response from the audiences and while his chemistry with Sara Ali Khan has been lauded, the movie seems to have tanked at the box office. Nonetheless, he continues to receive a lot of love from the fans.

Last night, the actor was seen at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 and also attending the event were the likes of Ananya Panday, , Rakul Preet Singh, , and many others. For his outing last night, Kartik kept it casual as usual and so, he put together an all black look and posed form some happy photos for the paparazzi. And well, that's just about enough for him to keep his fans go gushing over him.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on two films, both of which are sequels to two of the much loved films from Bollywood. He will be seen in Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya, and he will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

