PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan is 'now loading antibodies' as he receives his first COVID 19 vaccine shot

Actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he arrived to take his first jab of COVID 19 vaccination. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor greeted the paparazzi with a smile after he got off his luxury pair of wheels.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, everyone including Bollywood actors have been appealing to citizens to get their COVID 19 vaccination done. On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan also was snapped arriving and exiting from a COVID 19 vaccination centre in the city at the Hinduja Hospital to take his first jab. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has already battled COVID 19 a while back and post that, he remained at home for weeks. Now, as the lockdown restrictions were eased off, the actor stepped out and took his first dose of COVID 19 vaccination.

Sharing a post, Kartik is seen smiling as he posed after taking the COVID 19 vaccine jab. He wrote, "Now loading: Antibodies." In the photos, Kartik can be seen clad in a yellow printed shirt with blue denim jeans as he arrives at the Hinduja Hospital. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is seen sporting a black pair of sunglasses as he drives his expesnive pair of wheels and makes his way to the COVID 19 vaccination centre. In the photos, we can see the actor getting off his car and greeting paps while heading inside the hospital. He is also seen wearing a black mask.

Take a look:

After coming out of the hospital, Kartik continued to maintain distance from the paparazzi and greeted them while walking towards his car. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor headed home after this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film's shoot is yet to wrap up and post the second wave, the makers are yet to decide on the schedule. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and is a sequel to and Vidya Balan starrer that came out back in 2007. Besides this, Kartik also has Dhamaka which will be released on an OTT platform.

