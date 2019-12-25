PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur & others arrive at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash

Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur and others have been snapped by the paparazzi while arriving at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. Check out the pictures.

Apart from doing movies, our beloved Bollywood celebs are also known for organizing lavish parties from time to time. These parties are attended by the who’s who of the film fraternity and always catch the attention of the paparazzi. Well, why not! These star – studded affairs are all about glitz and glamour where well – known celebrities arrive by dressing in their best fashionable outfits. Recently, well – known producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani organized a party on the occasion of his birthday.

For the unversed, the Kal Kissne Dekha actor will be celebrating his 34th birthday today. Now, we have the exclusive pictures of the celebs who attended Jackky’s birthday bash. Attending the bash were the likes of Pati, Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar followed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Tusshar Kapoor. Moreover, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh and the stunning beauty Nora Fatehi of Street Dancer 3D fame have also been spotted while arriving at the party.

Check out the pictures from Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash below:

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani recently featured in a music video titled Aa Jaana co – starring Sarah Anjuli. The shooting for the song has been commenced in London and it has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Off late, another piece of news related to Jackky Bhagnani has been doing rounds everywhere. If media reports are to be believed, Jackky is rumoured to be dating Bhumi Pednekar. However, no official confirmation has been made about the same.

(ALSO READ: Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More