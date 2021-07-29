PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan snapped amid serious talks, Khushi Kapoor spotted lunching out.

The paparazzi in Bollywood had a busy day on Thursday as celebrities went out and about and were spotted at various spots in the city. From gym to restaurants to offices, the celebs went about their day and work. One of them was Kartik Aaryan who did not step out but was nonetheless captured by the paparazzi. The actor was snapped inside the premises of a building in Mumbai's suburbs and was snapped amid some serious talks.

Kartik Aaryan was seen talking on the phone and was deep in conversation. However, on spotting the paparazzi at a distance, Kartik smiled and waved out to the paps. The actor's long hair and expressions were definitely the highlight of the paparazzi photos.

Apart from Kartik, the paparazzi also snapped star kid out and about. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister was spotted lunching out in Mumbai's suburbs. Looking pretty in pastel, Khushi was seen donning a pastel green kurta as she was seen visiting a restaurant. Khushi also wore a bright pink mask and carried a black sling bag for her lunch date.

