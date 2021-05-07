PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan snapped at city hospital as he steps out for Covid 19 vaccine with parents

While it is not clear if Kartik Aaryan himself got his Covid-19 shot, his parents seemed to have got their shot of hope. Check out the photos below.

While we continue to stay indoors given the lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Kartik Aaryan stepped out on Friday to drive his parents to a city hospital. The actor was spotted in a red tee, track pants and the most important weapon -- his mask. Kartik obliged the paparazzi with photos from afar as he waved out and said namaste.

While it is not clear if Kartik himself got his Covid-19 shot, his parents seemed to have got their shot of hope. The actor drove his black car with his mum sitting next to him and dad sitting behind. Kartik also took to social media today to pray for all those tragically affected by Covid-19.

He wrote, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently dropped out of Dostana 2. However, there has been no clarity on the reason for his ouster and neither any confirmation on who has replaced him. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani for now. The pandemic has indefinitely pushed the film's shoot.

Kartik, on the other hand, has films like Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty.

