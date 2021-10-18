PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan sports an effortlessly chic look as he arrives at Mumbai airport

Lately, Kartik Aaryan has been ‘serving looks’ and it’s high time we start taking notes. In recent years, Kartik’s career graph has taken an upward rise with viewers being impressed with his acting mettle. But apart from that, the actor has also worked on his style game and it clearly shows. This evening, the paparazzi spotted Kartik Aaryan as he arrived at the Mumbai airport in style. Kartik obliged the media with pictures while they clicked them from a distance.

On Monday evening, the paparazzi spotted Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aaryan as he landed at Mumbai airport. Kartik has his airport fashion on fleek as he dished out major style lessons with his casual and chic avatar. The actor was seen donning a checked brown and black shirt that he paired with black denim and a black jacket. Keeping up with COVID norms, the actor also wore a white mouth mask. But it was Kartik’s shiny black ankle boots that totally stole the limelight and took his outfit several notches higher. Kartik posed and obliged the paps with photos while they clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s photos:

Just today, Kartik shared a new motion poster for his upcoming film Dhamaka, the trailer for which will be dropping tomorrow. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise a release date for the movie. However, speculations are rife that Dhamaka might release on Kartik’s birthday in November. Apart from Dhamaka, Kartik also has Freddy alongside Alaya F. Besides this, the actor is also working on the much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India.

