PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Leone keep it casual as they step out; Arjun Kapoor opts for a cool airport look

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone were snapped as they headed out in Mumbai for work. Arjun Kapoor was caught in the frame at the airport as he left town. Check out the photos.

Often when Bollywood stars step out in the city, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, Kartik Aaryan, and were snapped in the city at different places as they stepped out. While Kartik Aaryan has been on a high after his last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor also recently wrapped up the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Photos from the wrap were shared on social media by Kartik and team of Dostana 2.

Today, Kartik was snapped when he headed out for work. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star was snapped in casuals. In the photos, Kartik is seen sporting a cool look in a brown shirt with jeans and sneakers. The Dostana 2 actor teamed it up with shades as he posed for the paparazzi. Sunny, on the other hand, was snapped when she was heading out in the city. Clad in a cool yellow tee with dark blue denim skirt, the Ragini MMS 2 actress looked pretty. She smiled and waved at the paps before getting in her car and leaving.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was snapped as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. The Panipat star was spotted sporting a cool look as he left town. In the photos, Arjun is seen clad in a white graphic tee with black jeans and a grey long coat. Along with it, Arjun was seen sporting white sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. The dapper actor smiled and waved at the paps before heading inside the airport for his flight. Arjun’s recent release, Panipat with Kriti Sanon managed to get appreciation from critics. The actor will be seen next in a love story with Rakul Preet Singh.

