PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan takes Sara Ali Khan for a drive & gives an endearing twist to Love Aaj Kal promotions

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promote the movie in style as they head out. Check out the photos right here.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal has been in the news long before we saw the first look or even saw them together in the first place. Thanks to Imtiaz Ali, who has brought them together in a film, fans can't seem to stop gushing over Sartik and while the trailer opened up to a mixed response from the fans, the movie releases on February 14, 2020, and that is when the final fate of the movie shall be sealed.

And now, the two have been keeping busy with the film's promotions and well, that's another something that fans can't seem to get enough of because their chemistry has been the centre of it all. And today, as the two headed out for promotions in the city, they sure seemed to be extremely happy and posed for some 'make you weak in the knees' kind of photos. And that's not it, because they also went out on a car ride and posed from inside the car as well.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, both of them also have films lined up ahead, including Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

