PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif aces her airport look in easy breezy style

Katrina Kaif is one of the busiest actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has several projects lined up including ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and more. Apart from impressing fans on the big screen, Katrina has them hooked to her social media accounts as well. The entertainment capital of the country, is home to several a-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted leaving or arriving in the city. Katrina Kaif, was the recent one who caught the attention of paps late at night as she arrived at the airport.

Katrina aced her airport look as she donned an easy-breezy style. She was seen in a black tee and same colour jeggings. She carried a stylish long pink jacket and teamed the entire outfit with comfortable black shoes. The actress adhered to all COVID-19 norms at the airport. ‘Tiger 3’ actress even stopped and waved at the shutterbugs. Katrina, in her latest look, just taught us how one can easily blend fashion with comfort.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. A few days back, she took to Instagram stories and gave fans a sneak-peek into her dance rehearsal in a studio for the upcoming actioner. Moreover, photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared by fans on social media recently went viral. She is also waiting for her action flick, Sooryavanshi’s release. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.