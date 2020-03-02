PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif adds a pop of orange to her OOTD and kick starts her week on a bright note at an event

Katrina Kaif was snapped in the city at an event. The diva stole the show with her chic and gorgeous dress. Check it out.

Among the most stylish celebs in Bollywood, ’s name shines right at the top. The diva has managed to not only established herself as a talented actress but also as a style icon for many. From slaying in sarees to rocking chic dresses, Katrina can pull off any look like a pro and fans of the actress follow her style closely and try to emulate it. Often, the diva also shares stunning clicks on social media that leave her fans swooning over style and when she steps out in the city, one can’t help but appreciate her looks.

On Monday, the diva was spotted at an event and for the same, Katrina opted for a vibrant dress. In the photos, Katrina can be seen clad in an orange bodycon dress with heels. Along with this, her hair was styled perfectly and she opted to keep accessories to a bare minimum. With a pair of hoop earrings and her hair left open, Katrina painted a pretty picture and stole our hearts in a jiffy. As she stepped out of her car, Katrina obliged the photographers for photos.

The gorgeous Bharat star posed and smiled before she left to attend the event. On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of an upcoming film. Apart from this, reports have been coming in that she might team up with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero flick. However, the actress hasn’t announced it. Rumours are also rife that Katrina may be seen in an action flick with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, details about it haven’t been announced yet.

