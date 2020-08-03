PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle enjoy their weekend by cycling on the streets of Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif have been clicked by the paparazzi on Sunday as the two sisters went cycling on the streets. Check out the pictures.

does not need any introduction. The actress has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for a very long time and continues ruling hearts with her brilliant acting prowess in movies. Katrina has acted in multiple movies till date most of which have been declared blockbuster hits. The actress is also known for her utter beauty and amazing fashion sense. She undoubtedly serves as an inspiration for numerous other girls out there.

Right now, Katrina is under home quarantine with her sister Isabelle with whom she shares a great bond. The two sisters have been clicked by the paparazzi on Sunday as they went out cycling on the streets in Mumbai. Katrina is wearing black athleisure and a matching cap and mask as she cycles through the road while interacting with a friend. Following her is Isabelle who is wearing a black t-shirt and purple faux leather leggings with matching shoes.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring , , , Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. She played Salman’s love interest in the movie. She will next be collaborating with for Sooryavanshi that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie’s release date has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis. As for Isabelle, reports suggest that she will be making her debut in Bollywood soon.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif owns red like no other Bollywood beauty and these photos of the Bharat actress are proof

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×