PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get papped after news of their wedding?

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his film Sardar Udham. However, Vicky is not only the talk of the town because of his performance but also due to the rumours of his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Yes, you read it right. As per the latest report by ETimes, the rumoured couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level as Katrina and Vicky are planning to tie the knot soon.

A source close to ETimes revealed, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December." Just after the news was confirmed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted by paps. The two were seen in their respective vehicles at Reshma Shetty office.

Speaking of their bond, rumours of Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal began back in the year 2018. While making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, Roka rumours of the couple left their fans rejoiced. However, Katrina’s team later confirmed that were no truth to the online rumours.