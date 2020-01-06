PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spark off rumours again as they visit a common friend

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have sparked off rumours about their relationship again as they arrived at a common friend's place. Check out their latest pictures.

If there are two people in the Bollywood film industry who have been making the most number of headlines off late, they are definitely and Vicky Kaushal. Rumors about the Uri actor dating the Sooryavanshi actress have been doing rounds everywhere but the two of them have remained tight – lipped about the same. However, paparazzi and onlookers have often spotted Vicky and Katrina hanging out together thereby sparking off new rumours daily and increasing the excitement of their fans.

Be it a casual dinner date or be it a party, Vicky and Katrina’s pictures have already become viral on social media. Well, it’s time to boost our speculations again as the two of them have been snapped again by the paparazzi. The only difference is that they arrived separately in their respective cars to a common friend’s residence. Well, that definitely piques our curiosity level about the two of them dating each other in real life, isn’t it?

Check out the latest pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif below:

Vicky Kaushal is spotted sporting a black hoodie and a blue cap while Katrina, on the other hand, looks pretty in a pink floral dress. On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has some interesting projects coming up this year that include Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi co – starring . The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2020.

