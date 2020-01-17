PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif & Arjun Kapoor pose for happy photos as they attend Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor were snapped at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash during the midnight celebrations. Check out the photos right here.

Veteran poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 75 yesterday, and while his birthday celebrations started off on a high note with friends and family visiting him for a special exhibition yesterday. Later in the night, he also ended his birthday on a high note with friends and family visiting him. Present at his birthday bash were the likes of , , , , and many others.

Also attending the birthday bash were the likes of and . Both of them seem to have had a fun meeting as they couldn't stop smiling about something. While Kat looked pretty in a white dress, Arjun sported a blue suit paired with a black shirt. Katrina's outfit turned out to be yet another attempt at garnering all our attention for the right reasons, while together, they do make us want to see them in a film together.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for upcoming film with , directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi. The movie has constantly been in the news, and fans can't wait for the film to hit the screens. Arjun, on the other hand, is gearing up for a film with Rakul Preet Singh.

