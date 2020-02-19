PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif enjoys a movie date with sister Isabelle Kaif during Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot screening

As Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the makers organizes a screening for the celebrities from the industry.

It’s just a day left for the release of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz among the audience. While the trailer has already received a thunderous response from the audience, the team also organised a special screening of the horror drama for the B-town and several celebs were spotted marking their presence at the screening. Amid these, Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend caught everyone’s attention who too had attended the special screening of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

To note, it’s been a while that there are reports about Vicky and Katrina’s love affair. Although the couple didn’t make any official announcement regarding their relationship, as per the gossipmongers, the duo is going strong with their bond. Interestingly, Katrina was accompanied by her younger sister Isabelle Kaif and looks like the duo was on a movie date together. In the pictures, the Thugs of Hindostan actress looked like a breath of fresh air as she wore a white colored frock which she had paired with denim jackets and aa pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Isabelle looked beautiful in her a mutic-coloured dress which she had paired with white sneakers.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif’s pics:

Talking about Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the movie will mark Vicky’s debut in the horror genre. This isn’t all. The movie will also mark producer and Dharma Productions first venture in the horror genre as well. Apart from Vicky, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles and will be hitting the screens February 21, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

