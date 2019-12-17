PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar arrive at a private bash

Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for attending a private bash. Check out the pictures.

Most often, our beloved Bollywood celebrities are spotted while arriving at various events and occasions and painting the town red. These celebs dress their fashionable best for attending such lavish parties and functions thereby catching the attention of their fans, media and the paparazzi. This year also saw the organization of numerous parties, get togethers and reunions which have been attended by the likes of numerous Bollywood celebs. Recently, some of these celebrities got snapped while arriving for a private bash.

This private bash has been organized by well – known filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani of Dil Chahta Hai fame. Arriving for the party were the likes of , and Farhan Akhtar along with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in an all – white outfit and waved back at the paparazzi from inside her car. Hrithik Roshan also looked dapper and smiled back at the paps. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani looked quite elated as they arrived for the bash together.

Check out the pictures of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi in which she has been paired up opposite . The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is scheduled to be released next year. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, both his movies Super 30 and War have done great business at the box office. Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming movie Toofan which will also release next year.

