PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar arrive at a private bash
Most often, our beloved Bollywood celebrities are spotted while arriving at various events and occasions and painting the town red. These celebs dress their fashionable best for attending such lavish parties and functions thereby catching the attention of their fans, media and the paparazzi. This year also saw the organization of numerous parties, get togethers and reunions which have been attended by the likes of numerous Bollywood celebs. Recently, some of these celebrities got snapped while arriving for a private bash.
This private bash has been organized by well – known filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani of Dil Chahta Hai fame. Arriving for the party were the likes of Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar along with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in an all – white outfit and waved back at the paparazzi from inside her car. Hrithik Roshan also looked dapper and smiled back at the paps. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani looked quite elated as they arrived for the bash together.
Check out the pictures of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif below:
(ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif opens up on being stereotyped: Nobody can tell me what I can do, that's for me to decide)
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi in which she has been paired up opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is scheduled to be released next year. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, both his movies Super 30 and War have done great business at the box office. Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming movie Toofan which will also release next year.
Comments
To all Katrina fans, get a life. Marriage girls do have a right to fan girl. There is a huge difference between celebrity crush and love of the life. Do not need to being marriage here. Katrina is also not single and do not forget Hrithik is her ex lover. Kangana too said this.
Post this.
Don't be silly Katrina and Hrithic are single Deepika is not!.
Katrina is not single. She is dating Vickey. Deepika didnt kiss, touch Hrithik.
Post this please
I doubt kat is worried about DP since she taken. Assuming kat is intrested in Hrithic.
It is not his party just so you know. Both kat and Hrithic were guests.
Same. Hrithik and Deepika were guests. It wasn't her or his party.
How delusional to suggest Katrina went because of Deepika lol. I hope you show a little more respect to all DP and her marriage.
It's so stupid to think that Katrina didn't because of Dp. She is jealous of her and her fans were trolling DP when pictures came out You need to show respect towards Dp the woman and stop dragging marriage.
So she went after seeing Hrithik and Deepika pictures and how public is drooling over them.
Add new comment