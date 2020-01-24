PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif joins alleged boyfriend Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his brother's web series

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal's web series screening last night. Check out the photos right here.

and Vicky Kaushal have been constantly making it to the headlines over the past few months, and while reports have it that the two are dating each other, they have been snapped together recently on multiple occasions and well, it is only hinting at confirmations about the reports. Recently, Katrina and Vicky were snapped at Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party and a video featuring the two has been doing the rounds on social media ever since.

And last night, Katrina turned cheerleader for the Kaushal brother Sunny Kaushal, as she turned up at the screening of his upcoming web series, The Forgotten Army. While there aren't any photos of the actress with Vicky, her presence has fans wondering what is cooking after all. For the event last night, she decided to keep it casual as she sported a denim jumpsuit and kept the look rather casual yet chic, just like always.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos right here:

On the work front, Katrina is going to be next seen in Sooryavanshi co-starring . The Rohit Shetty directorial has been in the news for a while now, and with this movie, Kat and Akshay will reunite on screen after a long time.

