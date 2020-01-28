PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks pretty as peach as she matches a black polka dot top with ochre yellow skirt

Katrina Kaif matches a black polka dot top with a yellow skirt and makes heads turn as she arrives for an event by the Being human foundation.

When it comes to praising 's beauty, we find ourselves falling short of words! The beautiful actress has been entertaining us with her incredible performances and dance numbers in a number of films. Whenever Katrina Kaif does a song, she makes sure to get us swooning. Be it her Instagram profile or public appearances, Katrina's always got a sense of style that leaves us gushing over her looks. Seeing her style and beauty, we know whose profile to stalk if we ever need tips on fashion.

Just a while ago, Katrina Kaif stepped out to attend the Being human foundation event and oh boy! she looks pretty as a peach in that black polka dot top matched with ochre yellow skirt. Katrina sent the shutterbugs on a clicking spree as soon as she arrived at the event. The actress left her tresses loose over the shoulders. Flaunting her fresh face makeup look, Katrina looked stunning as she posed for the camera. Kat opted for a pair of silver hoops and beige heels that completed her outfit.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina's last outing was starrer Bharat which hit the screens on June 5, 2019. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with . The film is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's police universe and it is slated for March 27, 2020 release. plays the titular role as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi while Katrina plays his wife.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

