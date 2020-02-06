PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif opts for a no makeup look as she steps out in the city in all white casuals

Katrina Kaif was snapped in the city last night and even in her most casual avatars, she has all of our attention. Check out the photos right here.

always has swooning over her sense of fashion and we definitely can't seem to get enough of her. The actress has sported some of the finest outfits at events and pulled off some really uber cool looks at the red carpet. Even when she steps out in the city, she has our heads turning. All set to star in Sooryavanshi with , the actress was snapped in the city last night.

Katrina has always been a fan of minimalist looks and that shows when she decides to keep it simple during her outings in the city. For instance, last night, the actress opted for a white dress and paired it with white sneakers, but she decided to do away with any makeup and left her hair open. She did have a huge glee on her face while the paps clicked her photos and that is about it.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos here:

While talking about working with once again, Kat told us, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."

