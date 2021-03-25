PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif snapped post workout, Preity Zinta spotted outside Salman Khan's residence in city.

While Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta weren't snapped together, they were seen in their workout clothes. Check out their photos below.

The week has been a busy one for the paparazzi as celebs have been going out and about the city. Be it their gym dates or work meetings or even house parties, several actors and actresses have been snapped out and about. Thursday was no different as Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta were snapped post their workout. While they weren't seen together, they were seen in their workout clothes.

Katrina was snapped entering a building but the actress was quite quick and that is why the paparazzi could barely get a glimpse of her. She was seen wearing black tights, a neon tank top and sunglasses. On the other hand, Preity Zinta was snapped at Salman Khan's residence from a distance. On spotting the paparazzi, the actress looked in their direction and acknowledged. However, Preity made sure to keep her mask on at all times.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta's photos below:

Preity, who usually stays in the US with husband Gene Goodenough, has been in Mumbai for the last few weeks. Just a few days ago, she took to social media to share a picture of herself while working out and which was clicked by Katrina Kaif. "When Katrina Kaif catches you in the gym & turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting," Preity had captioned the photo.

