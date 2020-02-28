PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is it for their first collaboration?

Katrina Kaif was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in the evening today, and well, we bet fans are excited. Check out the photos right here.

is always in a happy space as far as her films are concerned, and well, as the actress gears up for her next, she seems to have gotten busy with projects for later already it seems. Kat is always in the news for some reason or the other, and this time, she has all eyes on her for all the right reasons, and it isn't just about her next film. Katrina was snapped visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the evening today and we are all excited.

Katrina headed for a meeting with the one and only, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and well, the actress looked every bit stunning as she decided to opt for a white outfit, from what we can see and keep it simple. However, her makeup sure does have all of our attention because we like the overall look that it has to it. Given the fact that Katrina has never worked in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, we definitely can't wait to know more about this.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress has also been keeping up in the news due to her alleged relationship with Vicky Kaushal. While the two of them are often snapped together, none of them have admitted to being in a relationship.

