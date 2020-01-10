PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif weaves magic as she opts for an all black off duty look and we love it

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan and next, she will be seen romancing Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

makes heads turn whenever she is snapped in the city and today, this Bharat actress lighted up the internet as she was papped at the airport. In the photos, Katrina Kaif weaves black magic as she arrives in an all black look- black tee paired with a black jacket and black jeggings. While Katrina decided to opt for a deglam look, she flaunted her open tresses and of course, oodles of smile.

A few days back, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped paying a visit at a common friend’s residence, and soon after the two were papped, their photos went viral online as fans felt that there is definitely something more than friendship between them. Although, Vicky and Katrina arrived in their respective cars, but in no time, their photos it sparked off their relationship rumours once again. A few days back, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday note for sister Isabelle as she shared a picture of herself and Isabelle and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isabelle. Always got your back." In the photo, Katrina and Isabelle can be seen twinning in long white skirts. For all those who don’t know, Isabelle Kaif is a model and she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Lalit Butani's Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma.

