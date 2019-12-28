PHOTOS: Katrina Kapoor pulls off a no makeup look with grace as she visits Dharma office with Ayan Mukerji

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the Dharma office along with the director and good friend Ayan Mukerji. Check out the photos here.

has always been one to shell out major fashion goals, however, on some days, she decides to give away some no makeup inspiration, because why not? Katrina is gearing up for upcoming film with and Rohit Shetty titled Sooryavanshi, and with that, both of them will become a part of the cop universe that the director has created with films like Singham and Simmba.

However, there's a lot of work under progress too it seems as she was snapped at the Dharma office along with director Ayan Mukerji and that has left us rather eager. However, while we'd wait up to know what went through and what is in store, there's always something to talk about her when she is snapped. For the visit, she put together a casual dress in yellow and paired it with white sneakers to make it look just about perfect.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Ayan Mukerji's photos here:

Apart from Sooryavanshi, in one of his recent interviews, Siddhant Chaturvedi did in fact confirm that he will be seen with Katrina and Ishaan Khatter in a horror-comedy, and that sure has all our hopes super high because here's another first of a casting coup of sorts.

