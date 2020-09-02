PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh makes heads turn in a cool & casual avatar as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Keerthy Suresh's cool and casual avatar was making heads turn as she got clicked by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport.

The sultry siren Keerthy Suresh was spotted by the paparazzi in her cool and casual avatar. The Mahanati actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a light coloured top and trouser. The actress was seen with a mask and gloves as she made her way through the airport. Keerthy Suresh's casual avatar was making heads turn as she got clicked by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh featured in the crime drama called Penguin.

This film featured Keerthy Suresh in a mother's role. The film was released on a digital streaming platform. The actress will be seen as the lead in the film called Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Annaatthe. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the stunning diva, Keerthy Suresh will be starring in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his blockbuster film, Geetha Govindam. The super hit flick, featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film has superstar Mohanlal in the lead.

The magnum opus is helmed by well known film director, Priyadarshan. The first look of the stunner Keerthy Suresh was unveiled by the makers. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress loved her look from the Mohanlal starrer. The film was meant for a release in the month of March. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release.

