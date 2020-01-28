PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter step out after dance classes

Khaali Peeli actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out after their dance classes. Check out the pictures.

Promising actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been quite busy off late with the shooting schedule of their upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The much talked about movie has been extensively shot in the beautiful location of Wai, Maharashtra. Both Ananya and Ishaan have been sharing glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles from time to time. The shoot for the movie was kick- started in the month of September last year much to the excitement of fans.

Both Ananya and Ishaan have been snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back as they stepped out after attending their dance classes in the city. Ananya sported a black t – shirt with neon imprints teamed up with a pair of white shorts and matching sports shoes. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, wore a sleevless grey t – shirt teamed up with multi – coloured lowers and matching shoes. He also sported a colourful hat which caught the attention of the onlookers.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter below:

Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, Khaali Peeli also features Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat and Deshna Duggad in pivotal roles. The action thriller has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. It happens to be an official remake of Taxiwala, a 2018 Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled by the makers last year.

