PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday opts for a comfy outfit as she steps out of a jetty

Ananya Panday has been recently spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a jetty in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Khaali Peeli actress.

It won’t be wrong to call Ananya Panday one of the most sought after kids in the Bollywood film industry. The stunning beauty has been the talk of the town ever since she made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 helmed by . Ananya was able to garner a massive fan following despite the movie receiving mixed responses from the audiences. The gorgeous actress is popular not only for her acting prowess but also her unique style statements.

Recently, Ananya Panday was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a jetty in the city. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress opted of a comfortable outfit that includes a knot front black t – shirt teamed up with a pair of grey joggers. Ananya also sported her favourite pink slippers as usual. The Student of the Year 2 actress was all smiles as usual as she got snapped by the shutterbugs.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

On the professional front, post her stint in Student of the Year 2, Ananya was next seen in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co – starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She will be collaborating with Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame for the first time in Khaali Peeli which has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She has also been roped in along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a yet to be titled project.

