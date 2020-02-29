PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli co stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter go out shopping in the city together

Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were snapped while going out and about in the city. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is all over the news with the work she has ahead of her, and well, the actress keeps getting spotted while going out and about in the city. Right from event spottings to her gym sessions, the actress is often spotted going out and about and these days, she often has the company of none other than her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter as the two seemed to have headed out shopping together in the city.

Ananya and Ishaan will be sharing screen space together for the very first time and both these actors are spotted out and about time and again, some times for their dance classes, and other times, just when they hang out together. Ananya paired an oversize sweatshirt with denim shorts while Ishaan too, opted for an oversized t-shirt and paired it with red 3/4th pants. He looked cute in a beanie and both of them seemed to be all smiles as the paps clicked their photos.

Check out Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Kartik & Sara OR Kartik & Ananya: Which is your favourite on screen and off screen jodi? COMMENT)

Meanwhile, Ananya's latest outing Pati Patni Aur Woh opened up to mixed reactions from the fans, however, the actress did win the filmfare best debut actor female award for it and Student Of the year 2. She will also be seen in a film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More