PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli co stars Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter twin in black as they get snapped together

Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter twin in black outfits as they get snapped outside a restaurant.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The drama action thriller brings Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter together on the screen for the first time. The stars unveiled their first look from the film a long ago and took the internet with storm. Ishaan seems to have undergone a major physical transformation for his role as we find him flaunt his washboard abs in the poster. Ananya too looked enthralling flaunting her nose pin.

Recently, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter stepped out for lunch. The Khaali Peeli co-stars twinned in black as they got snapped at a restaurant. Both the actors opted to go cool and casual in their all black ensembles. Ananya wore a crop top matched with black leggings. She sported a neutral makeup look for the outing. On the other hand, Ishaan looked nothing less than a dapper as he clubbed black shorts with a tank top and sported a multicolour hat with her outfit. Check it out:

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is slated for June 12, 2020 release. It is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios. Going by the value of director Maqbool Khan and the leading star cast, the film seems promising. Millennial stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's chemistry is being looked forward to.

