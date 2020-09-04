PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make a stylish pair as they step out together

As the audience is gearing up for Khaali Peeli, the movie’s lead actor Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter strike a perfect pose for the paps as they get papped in the city.

After a complete lockdown of almost four months in wake of the COVID 19 lockdown, the entertainment industry is getting back to normal. While the shooting has been resumed in the non-containment zones, the celebrities are also spotted stepping out in the city. However, each one of them has been ensuring to follow all the precautionary measures and are papped with their mask on. Recently, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who will be seen in Khaali Peeli, were also papped together in the city.

In the pictures, the Student of The Year 2 actress looked stunning in her stylish black top which she had paired with military print trousers and white sneakers. On the other hand, Ishaan looked dapper in his mustard coloured sweatshirt, grey jeans and white sneakers. The Khaali Peeli stars made sure to have their mask on to keep COVID 19 at bay. They also struck a perfect pose for the paparazzi and made a stylish pair as they flaunt their sizzling chemistry.

Take a look at Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s recent pics:

To note, Khaali Peeli, which has been helmed by Maqbool Khan will mark Ishaan and Ananya’s first collaboration and will be hitting OTT platforms soon. Interestingly, Ananya had recently resumed shooting for the remaining portion of Khaali Peeli post the COVID 19 lockdown. The Student of the Year 2 actress even shared a glimpse of the shooting wherein the team was seen taking all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya also has some interesting movies in her kitty which includes, Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

