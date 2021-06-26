PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor turn up the glam quotient as they arrive for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

On Arjun Kapoor's 36th birthday, sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor looked ravishing as ever as they made their way to the party. Take a look.

As turns a year older today, his sisters and Anshula Kapoor arrived at his residence to celebrate his 36th birthday. The actor shares a close bond with his sisters and often posts photos with them on his social media handle. Recently, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star took to his Instagram story to share a picture of an 'A' with an ace symbol inked on his arm. The actor dedicated the tattoo to his sister Anshula and penned a short caption for her.

Khushi and Anshula were spotted by the paps as they made their way to their brother’s birthday bash. In the photos, we can see the divas looking ravishing as ever as they made heads turn with their uber-cool outfits. While Khushi opted for a black tank top, brown coloured leather pants, and a matching purse, Anshula on the other hand was seen donning a beautiful blue coloured dress. Both star kids were seen wearing face masks and following social distancing.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Khushi recently took to her Instagram handle to shower love on Janhvi Kapoor. She posted a picture with her sister wherein they were seen enjoying their time in a restaurant by the sea. On the professional front, there have been speculations about father Boney Kapoor launching Khushi in Bollywood. Speaking about her debut in an interview, he clarified, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent.”

